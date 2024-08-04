Hani Abdel Baqi, Ghaidaa Gebeily (Beirut)

Amidst the escalating tension in the region and within Lebanon’s borders in particular, all these developments did not prevent the families of the Beirut Port victims from commemorating the painful anniversary of the incident that claimed the lives of 220 people and injured 6,000 others.

Yesterday, the victims’ families organized a march in the Lebanese capital, demanding that the judicial investigator, Tarek Bitar, be allowed to return and complete the investigation that has been suspended for two and a half years due to the lawsuits filed against him by the defendants in this case, who are former MPs and ministers.

According to a source confirmed to Al-Ittihad, Judge Tarek Bitar will resume the investigation after several meetings with the Public Prosecutor Jamal Al-Jarrah, after which Bitar will summon all the defendants to appear before him for the second time.

Al-Bitar intends to resume his procedures starting next week, and the source said: The judicial investigator will set periodic dates to interrogate all defendants who have not yet appeared before him, and if they refuse, Al-Bitar will issue the decisions followed in this regard.

The source also stressed that Bitar intends to complete the investigation and issue his indictment in this case before the end of this year.

Since day one, the Lebanese authorities attributed the August 4, 2020 explosion to the storage of huge quantities of ammonium nitrate inside the port without preventive measures.

Following the outbreak of a fire, the cause of which is unknown, it was later revealed that officials at various levels were aware of the risks of storing the substance and did nothing. Since then, the investigation into the causes has remained stalled, amid political and judicial complications.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement yesterday that “the complete absence of accountability for a man-made disaster such as this explosion is astonishing.” She said that “the authorities concerned are expected to work tirelessly to remove all obstacles to the investigation – whether structural or political – but what is happening is exactly the opposite.”

Following the explosion, the authorities appointed Judge Fadi Sawan as a judicial investigator, but he was quickly dismissed in February 2021 after he filed a lawsuit against then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers on charges of “negligence and dereliction of duty, causing the death and injury of hundreds of people.” His successor, Judge Tarek Bitar, ran into the same obstacles as he announced his intention to question Diab, coinciding with the launch of the prosecution process against a number of former ministers, including MPs, and security and military officials.

The previous parliament refused to lift the immunity of the aforementioned MPs, the Ministry of Interior refused to grant it permission to interrogate security leaders, and the security forces also refused to execute arrest warrants. The investigation subsequently became mired in political labyrinths and lawsuits, after Bitar was besieged by dozens of lawsuits to suspend him.

Over the course of more than 3 years, Bitar was able to work officially for only about 6 months, during which he was exposed to pressures that heralded an unprecedented crisis in the judiciary, especially after the former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat thwarted his attempt to resume investigations early last year.

On January 23, 2023, Bitar resumed his investigations after 13 months of suspension, and decided to prosecute eight new people, including Aouidat, and set dates for the interrogation of 13 defendants.

But Aouidat confronted him by accusing him of “rebelling against the judiciary and usurping power,” and issued a travel ban against him, and released all detainees.