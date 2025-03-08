03/08/2025



Updated at 8:52 p.m.























The Barcelona-Osasuna League match will not be played for the death of Carles Miñarro García, 40, doctor of the first Barca team.

Carles Miñarro had started working in Barça’s first team as a doctor with Dr. Pruna. He had previously been in the club’s room football section. He entered to work at the club in 2017 after six years as an attached doctor of the welfare and preventive unit of the sport of Center d’Al Rendiment de Sant Cugat, a position he combined with the head of the medical services of the Center d’Esports Sabadell (2014-16).

According to the SER chain, it has been the Barça players themselves who have asked for the suspension of the match.

The goalkeepers of both teams, who were heating, have retired to changing rooms, as well as television with rights (Dazn) and all preparations for the party. The ‘speaker’ has also stopped encouraging.









News in expansion