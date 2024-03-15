Boca is preparing to visit Estudiantes de la Plata next Sunday, March 17 for matchday 11 of the League Cup. “Xeneize” is almost forced to win since there are few points left in dispute and Diego Martínez has several important losses.
The most important loss for the Boca coach is that of “Chiquito” Romero who suffers from an inflammation in the Achilles tendon, and Javier García. Not only was the starting goalkeeper injured for the Xeneize team, but the substitute also had to be replaced in the match against Racing due to injury.
In addition, Nicolas Figal, Equi Fernández and Pol Fernandez trained differently. In Figal's case it is a sprain to the ligament in his left knee and he will be out of the field for a while. Equi suffers a tear in his right hamstring, although he is already in his final stage of recovery. And finally, Pol had a tear in his ankle caused in the game against Central Córdoba.
After 10 games played, Martínez's team does not have players on the verge of suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, but it has many players reprimanded and some who should be more cautious than others. This is the list of players who saw the yellow card and how many each one has accumulated.
3-Jorge Figal
3-Jorman Campuzano
3-Luca Langoni
2-Christian Medina
2-Ezequiel Bullaude
2-Guillermo Fernandez
1-Cristian Lema
1-Edinson Cavani
1-Ezequiel Fernandez
1-Lautaro Blanco
1-Marcelo Saracchi
1- Kevin Zenon
