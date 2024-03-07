Boca is sixth in the League Cup standings and must face Racing, which has only one point more than Xeneize and the same need to add points since both have just lost and must win to avoid continuing to complicate their situation. qualification to the quarterfinals.
For matchday 8 against Unión de Santa Fe, Boca coach Diego Martínez decided to rotate some players who had been playing as a starter in all the games, such as Advincula and Figal, however, he must analyze very well which team will end up against the Academy now. that a calendar is coming up with very complicated games and some players are close to five yellow cards.
The reality is that there is no no player who has four warnings, but they cannot relax as much either since Boca needs to have all their players available for what is coming. Jorge Figal, Jorman Campuzano and Luca Langoni are the players who are closest to being compromised by yellow cards, the three players have three warnings, while the situation of the others is as follows:
3- Jorge Figal
3- Jorman Campuzano
3- Luca Langoni
2- Christian Medina
2- Ezequiel Bullaude
2- Guillermo Fernandez
1- Cristian Lema
1- Edinson Cavani
1- Ignacio Fernandez
1- Lautaro Blanco
1- Marcelo Saracchi
Marcos Rojo He is the only footballer who still does not have an estimated date to return to the squad. The player tore his right calf in a friendly during the preseason and has not yet fully recovered. While Pol Fernandez He is now ready to return and could be part of the squad for the match against Racing.
On the other hand, it is important to remember that Xeneize will not be able to count on one of its most outstanding footballers who is “Equi Fernández, in principle, for at least three weeks due to a muscle injury in the right hamstring.
#Suspended #injured #Boca #receive #Racing #date #League #Cup
Leave a Reply