🚨 The captains of #Mouth

Pol Fernández and Marcos Rojo continue training differently and will not be part of the team that faces Unión de Santa Fe this Wednesday.

👉 They aim to reach the weekend, when Xeneize receives #Racing. pic.twitter.com/CWcqSHi4Fx

— Extra Time (@TiempoExtra_web) March 4, 2024