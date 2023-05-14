Suspended a match in the French League due to a bomb threat

The start of the match between Toulouse and Nantes, of the thirty-fifth matchday of Ligue 1, was delayed this Sunday due to a bomb threat around the Municipal Stadium.

The crash, initially set for 3:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. in Colombia), was delayed for at least an hour and a half.

Several suspicious packages were found and examined in the Nantes supporters’ stands. In addition, almost two hundred people were forced to remain in their cars until further notice.

⚠️ Suite à una opération de securité currently in the cours dans les tribunes du Stadium, the coup d’envoi is delayed at 4:30 p.m.

L’accès aux tribunes devrait être possible à partir à 15h30. Les animations sur le parvis remain évidemment accessible. — Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) May 14, 2023

News in development.

with Efe

