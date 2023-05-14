Suspended a match in the French League due to a bomb threat

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Toulouse vs. Nantes suspended due to bomb threat.
Charlie Triballeau. AFP
The meeting between Toulouse and Nantes had to be delayed while the scenario was reviewed.
The start of the match between Toulouse and Nantes, of the thirty-fifth matchday of Ligue 1, was delayed this Sunday due to a bomb threat around the Municipal Stadium.
The crash, initially set for 3:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. in Colombia), was delayed for at least an hour and a half.
Several suspicious packages were found and examined in the Nantes supporters’ stands. In addition, almost two hundred people were forced to remain in their cars until further notice.
⚠️ Suite à una opération de securité currently in the cours dans les tribunes du Stadium, the coup d’envoi is delayed at 4:30 p.m.
L’accès aux tribunes devrait être possible à partir à 15h30.
Les animations sur le parvis remain évidemment accessible.
— Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) May 14, 2023
News in development.
SPORTS
with Efe
