Sunday, May 14, 2023
Suspended a match in the French League due to a bomb threat

May 14, 2023
in Sports
Suspended a match in the French League due to a bomb threat


Toulouse vs. nantes

Toulouse vs. Nantes suspended due to bomb threat.

Charlie Triballeau. AFP

Toulouse vs. Nantes suspended due to bomb threat.

The meeting between Toulouse and Nantes had to be delayed while the scenario was reviewed.

The start of the match between Toulouse and Nantes, of the thirty-fifth matchday of Ligue 1, was delayed this Sunday due to a bomb threat around the Municipal Stadium.

The crash, initially set for 3:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. in Colombia), was delayed for at least an hour and a half.

Several suspicious packages were found and examined in the Nantes supporters’ stands. In addition, almost two hundred people were forced to remain in their cars until further notice.

News in development.

SPORTS
with Efe

