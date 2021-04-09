The main countries where pharmaceutical products are manufactured have blocked for half a year in the World Trade Organization (WTO) proposals to suspend the patents of the covid-19 vaccines, an impasse that the organization will try to resolve with a summit next week.

The meeting, on April 14, will try to bring to the table not only the governments of the two blocks facing each other but also to pharmaceutical companies, to find intermediate ways that allow increasing vaccine production and accelerating the immunization process against the coronavirus.

WTO sources recalled that this summit is one of the first initiatives of the new director general of the Organization, the Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has an ideal profile to mediate the current lockdown, because he knows personally the two opposing sides.

“Before, he was responsible for the GAVI Vaccine Alliance (currently responsible for distributing anticovid vaccines in poor countries) and proposes not to perpetuate the current Byzantine debate, but to achieve immediate results,” the sources emphasize.

His past at GAVI allows him to understand the urgency of many countries, especially those with fewer resources, to somehow facilitate the production and distribution of vaccines.

One way would be suspend the patents that protect them from being copied, as requested by countries such as India or South Africa, and another would consist of agreements that increase the availability of the coveted doses.

The World Trade Organization is debating the possibility of opening patents so that other countries can produce covid vaccines. Photo: AFP

At the same time, Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African leader to head the WTO, held positions such as Managing Director of the World Bank, which allowed her to approach the positions of developed countries, many of which have opposed release patents in discussions at the WTO.

Among them are the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Japan and the European Union, as well as Brazil, among others.

The position of developed countries

The general argument is that defense of intellectual property It is essential and what has allowed several covid vaccines to be developed in just one year, so they are opposed to suspending intellectual property rights on vaccines.

Another argument they maintain is that suspending patents would not do much good, since many of the anticovid vaccines, especially those that use the innovative technology of “messenger RNA”, could not be manufactured in developing countries that do not have the infrastructure and the necessary knowledge.

Vaccines against the coronavirus unleash a fight between developed and developing countries. Photo: AFP

The debate on the suspension of pharmaceutical patents began years ago in the WTO, but has intensified since India and South Africa presented, in October, a proposal that would allow copying not only vaccines, but also diagnostic tests and the treatments that are discovered against the covid.

What the World Health Organization says

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently joined this proposal, which considers that the emergency that the world is experiencing justifies a temporary suspension of intellectual property rights so jealously protected under normal conditions.

Patents normally have a validity of 20 years, although it is not necessary for a pharmaceutical company or any other sector to wait that long to be able to negotiate bilateral agreements with other firms so that you are manufacturing generic investments, something that has been done for example with drugs against HIV-AIDS.

According to data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2020 there were some 10,700 new patent applications in the pharmaceutical sector, one of the fastest growing in the first year of the pandemic (10% year-on-year).

This sector is also one of the ones that concentrates the most investment in research and development in the world (18% of the total, only behind electronics), with an average annual growth of around 3% in the last 20 years.

Pharmaceutical patents are at the same time those that require the greatest mediation at WIPO due to conflicts between firms or institutions.

Pro Antonio Broto, EFE agency