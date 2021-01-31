Two football tournaments clandestines were dismantled in the last hours, amid the restrictions that exist in Argentina due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between them there was almost two thousand spectators without respecting social distancing and the use of a mask.

One of them occurred in the town of Villa Dolores, in Córdoba. There, the provincial police suspended on Saturday night an event in which a soccer game was being played in the presence of more than a thousand spectators.

There, the officers detained two men, aged 37 and 48, who would be the organizers, for an alleged violation of article 205 of the criminal code, and 53 containers and 10 boxes of alcoholic beverages were seized at the site.

It was the second major event deactivated on Saturday night in Córdoba, after the police also suspended a clandestine party on Sargento Cabral street at 1,400 in the San Vicente neighborhood, in the Cordovan capital, with about 600 people.

On Friday morning, meanwhile, the municipality of Almirante Brown, in the province of Buenos Aires, closed the club The Burzaco Cyclone after a 5-a-side football tournament took place the night before with some 800 people present at the site.

Around 800 people, without solcial distancing or use of chinstraps.

The complaint of the event was made by neighbors who heard the shouts and chants of one team and the other, as well as a crowd that was driving around the place without a mask and without respecting social distance. Everything in a closed shed and at night, exceeding the allowed.

Given what happened, the General Inspection Directorate of Almirante Brown closed the establishment and reported through a statement that “a file was generated that will be sent to the Justice of Misdemeanors to determine the corresponding sanctions in this case.”

The invitation to the tournament had been spread by social networks. In dispute were prizes for the winners who they went between ten and one hundred thousand pesos, so the attendance was massive. The club’s parking lot, meanwhile, was full due to the fact that more than 100 cars were counted inside the complex. The entrance cost 100 pesos per person.

The call for the tournament at the El Ciclón de Burzaco club.

For the authorities, the activity that led to the inspection and closure “was carried out without respecting the social distancing established by the health authorities or the deadline for night activities.”

Given the repercussion that the unwise event had, Miguel Maciel, the president of El Ciclon de Burzaco, the club in which the call was held, said that the attendees attended because it had been a year since events like that had been held in the area.

“I agree that we have to be penalized, because otherwise this would not be fair. But we did it without bad intention, it was not our intention to gather so many people in one place“he explained.