The trial in Argentina against Sebastián Marroquín, son of Pablo Escobar, and his widow, María Isabel Santos, was suspended. Both are accused of two acts of money laundering in the country.

Justice accuses them of having laundered at least 3 million dollars from the Colombian drug trafficker Jose Bayron Piedrahita, who had links with Gilberto and Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela, of the extinct Cali Cartel, and with the so-called ‘Office’.

Sebastián Marroquín, son of Pablo Escobar and María Isabel Santos.

In this case, with much resonance in the Argentine press, the former Colombian soccer player is also dotted Mauricio ‘El Chicho’ Sernaalso accused of money laundering and with a seizure order for the same amount.

The Argentine justice is trying to determine if the three involved, through real estate transactions and other investments, helped Piedrahita to bring money from drug trafficking into Buenos Aires.

Since the beginning of the process, they have presented several annulments and now the trial is suspended because José Ubeira, lawyer for Mateo Corvo Dolcet, another of those involved, argued that the guarantee of defense in the trial “that protects the accused” was affected.

The controversy, according to Infobae, was due to a document presented by Piedrahita, to which the defenses could not access.

“Thus, we consider that the deprivation of the defenses to access the brief presented by Piedrahita Ceballos implied a severe impairment to the exercise of the right of defense in the trial of the accused,” they argued.

For the crime that Marroquín and Santos are accused of, the punishment ranges from 2 to 10 years. In addition to the fine assessed by the judge in charge of the process, which, for this specific case, is estimated at 30 million Argentine pesos.

On the case, the son of Pablo Escobar has referred in several interviews.

“I am an architect, industrial designer, lecturer and writer. I have my own means to live quietly without anyone’s help. My mother is a professional, she is a decorator, real estate agent and sells art. We have a perfectly good way of living. We no longer go around demonstrating how we live because We have a sentence from the Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina that confirms that we live well and with legal money”, he recently assured in an interview with the ‘Telecinco’ network.

