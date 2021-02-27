The Oral Criminal and Correctional Court No. 29 decided this Friday to suspend the start of the trial against Cristian “Pity” Álvarez, scheduled for next Monday, March 1.

The decision was made due to the conclusions of a report made by two members of the Forensic Medical Corps (CMF) who referred to a situation of “supervening disability”, an aspect provided for in article 77 of the Nation’s Criminal Procedure Code. In the case, the General Prosecutor’s Office intervenes before the Oral Criminal and Correctional Courts No. 27.

However, the judges Gustavo Goerner and María Cecilia Maiza considered that for a better analysis of the matter, not only more details should be required from the two professionals but also that other experts from the CMF be added to give greater details about the health status of Alvarez.

The court had set the start for Monday at 10:30 a.m. and had scheduled another five hearings until April 9, all via the Zoom platform.

The former leader of Viejas Locas was hospitalized with a spike in diabetes in November of last year. There they discovered that he also had coronavirus.

Álvarez’s official defender had asked postpone the trial again -had already been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic-, considering that the accused is not in a position to face it due to his psychiatric problems.

For this reason, on Thursday 18, the president of TOC 29, Judge Goerner, ordered the Forensic Medical Corps “as a matter of urgency” a new psychological and psychiatric examination of Álvarez.

The crime for which the former leader of the rock bands Viejas Locas e Intoxicados will be tried occurred on July 12, 2018 at 1.30 a.m. in front of the access door to Tower 12 B in the Samoré neighborhood, in Dellepiane Sur and Avenida Escalada, in the south of the Federal Capital.

According to the accusation, Álvarez left there with his girlfriend and suddenly Cristian Maximiliano Díaz (36), alias “Gringo”, an acquaintance from the neighborhood with whom he began to argue, approached them.

According to the investigating judge Martín Yadarola, that discussion took place because the victim reproached Pity for walking, saying that he had stolen some belongings from a backpack.

The photo of Pity Álvarez with Cristian Díaz, a victim of the homicide.

According to witnesses, Díaz pushed and tried to hit Pity, at which point the singer pulled out a .25-caliber pistol and fired a first shot at the victim in the face. Then, according to the researchers, He approached to finish him off with another three shots also on the face.

Shortly after, Álvarez went to the parking lot of the Samoré complex, got into a Volkswagen Polo with his girlfriend and after a few meters he asked the young woman to drop the gun in a gutter from the Dellepiane Sur collector and from there, both they went to the bowling alley “Pinar de Rocha” by Ramos Mejía.

Álvarez was a fugitive for almost a day until July 13, 2018, when he turned himself in at police station 52, the only moment in which he referred to the incident when he told the press: “I killed him because it was him or me. And I think any animal would do the same.”.

Later, he refused to testify before the Justice, which ordered that he remain housed in the Interministerial Program of Argentine Mental Health (Prisma) of the Ezeiza prison, where a treatment for your drug addiction.

Last November, Pity Álvarez was admitted with a diabetes peak to a Hospital in Ezeiza, where when he was swabbed it was also detected that had contracted coronavirus.

