The six foreigners arrested for their involvement in the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian. The police of the South American country confirmed this on Thursday.

The six suspected perpetrators are people from the background of organized crime, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. Pistols, grenades and a machine gun were seized, among other things. Zapata spoke of a “political crime with terrorist features” and an attempt to sabotage the upcoming elections.

A seventh suspect who succumbed to injuries sustained in a shootout with police on Wednesday was also Colombian.

Villavicencio, 59, was shot three times in the head in the capital Quito on Wednesday after an election rally. The former journalist, who received about 7.5 percent of the vote according to recent polls, campaigned, among other things, for the plan to create jobs through private investment in agriculture. The fifty-year-old was one of a total of eight presidential candidates.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency for a period of 60 days and mobilized the armed forces. The early elections are on August 20.

Abuse of power

Ecuador has been in a deep political crisis since May this year. President Guillermo Lasso, facing an impeachment procedure in parliament over allegations of human rights violations and abuse of power, then decided to abolish parliament and call for elections. Lasso then announced that he would not run for re-election himself and withdrew from the campaign.

The elections of August 20 are characterized by high unemployment and pessimism about the economy. In 2022, approximately 1.4 million Ecuadorians left their country.

Assassination of Haitian President

The involvement of Colombian citizens in the attack on the Ecuadorian presidential candidate is reminiscent of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti (53). He was murdered in his home in 2021 by a group consisting of 26 Colombians, including 18 former military personnel, and two Haitian Americans.

A Haitian-Chilean businessman was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States in early June for his role in the murder. According to prosecutors, he helped the Colombians get weapons and had also provided shelter where they could prepare for the operation. Rodolphe Jaar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping or murder outside the US and supplying material leading to death.

He was one of ten suspects arrested on US soil for the murder. His co-defendants will stand trial later this year. More than 40 suspects have been arrested in Haiti, including a doctor who is regarded as ‘one of the main suspects’. As far as is known, no one has yet been convicted.

