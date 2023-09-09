Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 16:53

The suspects of shooting the car of bassist Rinaldo Oliveira Amaral, known as Mingau, from the band Ultraje a Rigor, may have fled the city, according to the delegate in charge of the case, Marcello Russo, from the 167th DP of Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro. The search for the whereabouts of the fugitives continues.

“We are conducting searches and requesting anonymous information to try to arrest the three fugitives. The police are working in search of any clues that could provide their location, since we suspect that they are no longer in Paraty”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

What is known so far

The bassist was shot in the head early on Sunday, the 3rd, in Paraty, on the Costa Verde in the state of Rio de Janeiro. On the day, he underwent emergency intracranial surgery. Police arrested a man suspected of carrying out the shooting last Monday, 4.

“It is compatible with the caliber of a projectile and three cases that we found at the scene of the attempted murder of a member of the band Ultraje a Rigor. So, we also managed, through this arrest and other information, to close the puzzle on authorship with 3 more elements already identified and qualified”, said Marcelo to Brasil Urgente.

With him, a gun of the same caliber as the bullet that crossed the victim’s head was seized. On Wednesday, the Justice of Rio issued temporary arrest warrants against three other suspects of involvement in the attack on the musician. They have been identified, but are on the run.

In a press conference held last Tuesday, the 5th, the doctors responsible for the case reported that the bullet hit the left side of the artist’s brain and crossed the skull.

At the time, the professionals avoided giving the musician a prognosis of survival or sequelae and stated that Porridge undergoes treatment in order to avoid complications. According to them, it is still too early for the bassist to be removed from sedation.

Last update

The bassist underwent a new surgery on the night of this Wednesday, 6, to “assist in the control of intracranial pressure”. According to a medical bulletin released by Hospital São Luiz do Itaim, where the musician is hospitalized, the procedure was recommended by neurosurgeon Manoel Jacobsen Teixeira, responsible for the case, and lasted about 2h30.

“The patient is still in the Intensive Care Unit of São Luiz, sedated and under mechanical ventilation. His health status remains serious,” the statement said.

Decompressive craniectomy, the procedure Porridge underwent, is a surgical method indicated for immediate relief of pressure inside the skull, reducing swelling and the risk of further brain damage.