Holy Cross Catholic Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Eight Nigerian individuals suspected of being involved in various crimes, including the arson of a parish in the diocese of Kafanchan, which resulted in the death of seminarian Na’aman Danlami, were arrested by security authorities in Plateau state, located in the central region of Nigeria.

Danlami burned to death on September 7 after individuals, believed to be part of the Fulani gang, set fire to the parish of Saint Raphael in Fadan Kamantan, in southern Nigeria.

According to the Catholic Information Agency (ACI), in a press conference held on September 29, the top brass of the Nigerian Special Military Force confirmed the arrest of the eight individuals linked to the murder of the seminarian.

Military Force spokesperson, Captain James Oya, stated that these suspects were also involved in the murder of a woman that occurred last September 1 in Afana village.

During the operation, authorities still managed to rescue priests Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday. In addition, 31 weapons of various types were recovered.

The eight individuals are currently in the custody of Nigerian authorities.