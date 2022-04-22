UpdateThe first day of the trial in Hasselt, Belgium, about an extreme hazing ritual in Leuven at the end of 2018, in which 20-year-old student Sanda Dia was killed. Most of the eighteen suspects already spoke on Friday. They defended themselves by saying that they did not realize how bad Dia was at the time.

According to Belgian media, the (former) members of the student association Reuzegom gave the judge and prosecutor an explanation of the fatal hazing and talked about their own hazing experiences. He also called one of them ‘traumatic’. The suspects had nicknames such as ‘Dung Fly’, ‘Placebo’ and ‘Seed’ and often stated that they were sorry.

For example, during the trial, ‘Janker’ said that he was very sociable before the event, but that this has changed radically since that day. “The impact on my life is huge, but nothing compared to what the relatives are going through. I can no longer function normally in Belgium. I feel an enormous shame”, as quotes The morning it.

degrading treatment

The eighteen involved are found guilty of unintentional killing, degrading treatment and the deliberate administration of harmful substances resulting in death. The engineering student at KU Leuven died on December 7, 2018, after he and two other students were actually tortured for two days. On December 4 in Leuven, they were obliged to drink a liter of gin and then a few half liters of beer.

The next morning they had to drink ‘shank porridge’, a vile concoction in which live goldfish, mice, an eel and fish oil had been mixed in a blender. The three students also had to dig a sort of pit that was filled with ice water. While other members of the sorority did their business in the well, Sanda Dia and the others had to stand in it.

After thirty hours, the student fell over and was taken to hospital with severe hypothermia. The high concentration of salt in the porridge ultimately proved fatal to Dia. Two days later he died of multiple renal failure. While Dia was fighting for his life, other members of the student association were mainly busy covering traces, Flemish media reported. “We thought it was solved: he was in the hospital and they could help him there,” said one of the suspects.

Read more below the video.

Accidental Killing

After a disciplinary investigation in 2019, the students involved were given community service and had to write a paper. This light sentence was widely criticized. The Public Prosecution Service of Belgian Limburg then launched a criminal investigation. The Catholic University of Leuven subsequently excluded a number of students from enrolment, either temporarily or permanently.

The eighteen suspects risk according to the Flemish news site The last news prison terms of up to fifteen years. The process takes at least a week. The verdict is expected next month.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: