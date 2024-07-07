17-year-old teenagers were arrested after a police chase on Saturday (6.Jul); 3rd accomplice fled

Two 17-year-old teenagers were arrested on Saturday morning (6.Jul.2024) on suspicion of having carried out robberies in the south zone of São Paulo (SP). They acted with a third person involved, who fled.

According to SSP (State Public Security Secretariat), military police received information about the location of a robbery victim’s cell phone and, during searches, located 2 motorcycles with 3 occupants.

The police began a chase against the suspects, which ended with one of the teenagers injured. A video shows the moment when one of the detainees pointed a fake firearm at the police, who intervened and shot him.

See the chase:

One of them dropped a 9mm pistol, with the serial number filed off, during the escape attempt. Items stolen in the region were seized from them.

The teenager who was shot remained hospitalized under police escort at Saboya Hospital. The motorcycles used had tampered license plates and had been stolen last month.

Forensic examinations were requested from the Criminalistics Institute and the IML (Legal Medical Institute). The case remains under investigation to fully clarify the facts and locate others involved.

ROBBERY IN IBIRAPUERA

To the G1the Police stated that they were involved in the assault against 4 women at around 7:50 am last Friday (5.Jul), in the Ibirapuera region.

Watch the robbery:

The victims are near the car, which has the trunk open, when the two criminals arrive on a motorcycle, armed, and announce the robbery. Soon after, another accomplice arrives and joins the action. They steal cell phones, jewelry and bags.

One of the victims is the daughter of comedian Santos, from SBT. He said, in Instagramthat she and her work friends were waiting for the time to start work when they were surprised by the robbers. “They made pix, loans, besides the psychological trauma [sic]”, he said.