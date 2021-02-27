In Moscow, three suspects in beating up the musician from the group “Time Machine” Alexander Ditkovsky and his comrade were detained. This was reported by TASS the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

At the moment, a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of crimes provided for by Articles 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of medium-gravity harm to health”) and 116 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Beatings”). “The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainees is being resolved,” Volk said.

On February 26, unknown assailants attacked the musician of the Mashina Vremeni group in a parking lot in the center of Moscow. The attackers approached to ask Ditkovsky for money, after which they beat him and fled the scene. The victim was diagnosed with a displacement fracture of the facial bone, he will be prepared for surgery.

Alexander Ditkovsky has been a member of Kvartal since 1992 and a director of the group since 2003. In addition, since 2004 he has been collaborating with the Time Machine as a session musician. He worked together with such performers as Valery Meladze, Valery Syutkin, Nikolay Baskov, Zemfira, as well as the groups “Splin”, “Accident”, “Bi-2”.