07/19/2023 – 21:30

Roberto Mantovani Filho, Andreia Munarão and Alex Zanatta Bignotto, suspected of having attacked Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the Rome airport last weekend, delivered a video to the Federal Police this Wednesday, 19. The images, according to a report by attorney Ralph Tórtima Filho, show the minister calling one of the alleged aggressors a “bandit”.

The video would have been recorded after the magistrate came to the family to remove their son from the mess. When approaching the couple, says the lawyer, Moraes would have taken a photo of the Mantovani family and said that the confusion “would have consequences”. According to Tórtima Filho, one of the family members asked Moraes three times: “Are you threatening us?” The minister uttered the word “bandits”, as reported by the family.

The three suspects have already had their testimonies collected by the Federal Police of Piracicaba. The inquiry runs in Brasilia. Bignotto was heard on Sunday, the 16th, in the morning, while Mantovani and Andreia were heard on Tuesday, the 18th. The hearings lasted about two and a half hours. The couple’s son, Giovanni, 20, was also heard as a witness in the case.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the family’s residences were the target of a search and seizure authorized by Minister Rosa Weber. Cell phones and family computers were seized by the Federal Police. The survey is confidential. According to Tórtima Filho, the reason for the diligence was the fact that Mantovani and Andreia did not give testimony on Sunday, causing a “delay in the fulfillment of the hearings”.

The family landed in Brazil on Saturday, the 15th, when five Federal Police agents were waiting for them. The three were summoned on Sunday, at 6:00 am, to give testimony from 10:00 am, but only Bignotto attended. Mantovani and Andreia said they had appointments in another city and rescheduled their hearings for last Tuesday. They live in the municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, about 30 kilometers from Piracicaba.

Shortly after this Tuesday's statement, the vehicle in which the couple arrived at the PF headquarters in Piracicaba was also inspected. According to the family's lawyer, they allowed access to the vehicle to collaborate with the investigations.
























