Four people were seriously injured in a shootout in Berlin. Arrest warrants were issued for two men. The public prosecutor’s office assumes a crime in the context of organized crime.

Police officers stand in front of the entrance to a house on Stresemannstrasse in Kreuzberg. Shots rang out here early on Boxing Day. Image: dpa

NAfter the shooting in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district with four seriously injured people, arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects. The two men are in hospital due to gunshot wounds, as the Berlin Public Prosecutor announced on Sunday evening. A 30-year-old is charged with attempted murder in three cases, and a 39-year-old is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Early on Saturday morning shots were fired in Stresemannstrasse in the immediate vicinity of the SPD party headquarters. The exact background of the crime was initially unclear, and a homicide squad started the investigation. The public prosecutor’s office assumes that the shooting involved a crime in the context of organized crime.

Four men, aged 30, 39 and 42, were seriously injured. As far as we know, residents alerted the police. The emergency services found three injured at the alleged crime scene. A fourth injured man jumped into the nearby Landwehr Canal, from which rescue workers pulled him out.