Day 2 appealNone of the seven suspects in the so-called Mallorca case saw who kicked Carlo Heuvelman’s body and head. There was no answer to the pressing question from the chairman of the court in Leeuwarden as to who saw the fatal fight with Carlo on Tuesday morning on the second day of the hearing.

Relatives hope that the appeal to the court in Leeuwarden will provide insight into who is responsible for the death of the 27-year-old victim from Waddinxveen in July 2021. The court reminded the suspects from Hilversum that the appeal is the last chance. is to establish the facts.

The court asked all suspects to be open about what happened to Carlo, but there was an icy silence in the courtroom. However, the main suspect Sanil B. (21) responded, who was the only one convicted of manslaughter and given a prison sentence of seven years. "I also have frustration. I'd really like to know too. There is still uncertainty, even after hearing dozens of witnesses," said B.

Disgust and emotion

Witnesses have stated that B. ‘ran like an animal’, but he does not recognize that anger. Co-suspects say that B. was spat at by a friend of Carlo and that he then got into a fight. In his own words, he then felt ‘disgusted’, ‘panicked’ and ‘acted on emotion’. He says he did not drink alcohol.

On Tuesday, the court also showed images of the fight between the Hilversummers and the group from Waddinxveen on the boulevard in front of café De Bierexpress. The Public Prosecution Service suspects Sanil B. as well as Mees T. (20) and Hein B. (20) of involvement in this attempted manslaughter of a friend of Carlo. There are no images of the violence against Carlo.

The Public Prosecution Service also interviewed all suspects at the hearing, with the first question always being whether the suspects felt pressure to make statements. But the Public Prosecution Service also received no answer from anyone to the pressing question of who is responsible for Carlo's death.

“Of course there is tension,” replied Sanil B. “There is also pressure. I am the one being accused and that is unfair.” He says the criminal case and conviction have a major impact. “I am innocent,” said Sanil. He does confess to the fights with two of Carlo’s friends. “I got into it. I have been very stupid. Of course I am ashamed, I deeply regret it.”

The relatives will exercise their right to speak on Friday.