Three suspects in theft of equipment worth 3 billion rubles detained in Crimea

In Crimea, police detained three suspects in the theft of equipment for a cement plant worth about three billion rubles. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

According to law enforcement officials, the detainees stole equipment from a part of the Kerch seaport Kamysh-Burun territory leased to a commercial organization.

A criminal case was opened under Part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft committed by a group of persons on an especially large scale”). All defendants were taken into custody.

