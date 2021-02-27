Moscow police have detained Alexander Ditkovsky, a musician from the Kvartal and Time Machine groups, suspected of beating up. This was announced on Saturday, February 27 to the agency “Moscow” source in law enforcement.

“In Lyublino, two suspects were detained in the attack on the musician in Khamovniki,” the agency’s source said.

The day before, on February 26, the police began a pre-investigation check into the incident. Based on the results of the check, the issue of initiating a criminal case will be decided.

Unidentified persons attacked the musician of the “Time Machine” group in a parking lot in the center of the capital. The attackers approached to ask Ditkovsky for money, after which they beat him and fled the scene. The victim was diagnosed with a displacement fracture of the facial bone, he will be prepared for surgery.

