US federal agents arrested this Tuesday, February 14, a four more suspects for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, committed on July 7, 2021. This was reported by the State’s Southern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Venezuelan-American Antonio Intriago, 59, owner of US security company CTU Security, was arrested and charged, among other charges, with “conspiring to provide resources to kill or kidnap a person outside the US.” said prosecutor Markenzy Lapointe at a press conference.

Also arrested and charged with the same charge was Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, 50, of Colombian origin and legal US resident, and an associate of Intriago.

Intriago and Pretel were part of the group that prosecutor Lapointe called ‘planners’ of the plot to assassinate the Haitian president.

The other two arrested today in Florida are the Ecuadorian-American businessman Walter Veintermilla, 54, and the American Frederick Joseph Bergmann Jr, 64, a resident of Tampa, accused of allegedly financing the operation and smuggling merchandise, respectively.

Veintermilla and Bergmann would form the second group involved in the assassination, that of the ‘financial’in the words of Lapointe.

The assassination just happened, a group of suspects was captured. Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

The prosecutor specified that with today’s four arrests the number of people in US custody rises to 11 with “criminal charges for their role in the murder” of Moïse.

The rest of the detainees made up the third group, that of the ‘operators’that is, the departure of ex-soldiers and others hired to carry out the murder of Moïse in Haiti.

Among the 11 suspects now in US custody are key men like James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, two Haitian-Americans who were among the first arrested after Moïse was shot 12 times in his home when he was killed.

Other suspects under arrest in the US are Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 64, a doctor, Haitian pastor and “aspiring political candidate” in his country, who may have been deceived by the real masterminds of the murder, according to local media .

AND Colombian Germán Alejandro Rivera García, 44, is another of the detainees.

According to court documents, from at least February 2021 to July of that year, South Florida “served as a central location for planning and financing the plot to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would serve the political goals and financial interests of the conspirators.”

