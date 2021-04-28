I.According to initial findings by the police, four people were killed in the Potsdam clinic. A 51-year-old woman was arrested on urgent suspicion, said a police spokesman on Wednesday evening. There is a suspicion of a homicide. One person was also seriously injured.

The “Tagesspiegel” writes that the victims should be patients. The scene of the crime is the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-Haus of the Oberlinklinik, in which mentally handicapped people are cared for. At first it was said that the bodies had been found in the palliative care unit. Whether the suspect is a nurse has not yet been officially confirmed.

The police had been on duty in the clinic in Potsdam-Babelsberg since about shortly before 9 p.m. The emergency pastoral care was also on site. As the “Bild” reports, the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

The Oberlinklinik in the Babelsberg district is a specialist orthopedic clinic. According to the information on the website, it has around 300 employees. In 2018 the clinic had 162 beds.