The police believe it was an attempted murder. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

A teacher is stabbed at a community college in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein. He is taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The manhunt is successful.

Wedel – After the bloody crime on the grounds of a community college in Wedel near Hamburg, the police have arrested two suspects. They are two brothers in their early 20s, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. They are suspected of having stabbed a 67-year-old lecturer in the school’s parking lot and critically injured him. The police are assuming that this was an attempted murder.

The background to the crime is still unclear. It is assumed that the victim and perpetrator knew each other. The police spokesman did not want to rule out that the suspects were schoolchildren, but did not want to confirm it either. Initially, they were looking for up to three perpetrators. But now it looks like there are only two perpetrators, he said.

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident. The man’s life is still in danger, said the police spokesman. dpa