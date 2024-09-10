Suspected Ukrainian Armed Forces gunner from Uzbekistan detained in Moscow

In Moscow, after a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), police detained Kyiv’s alleged spotter.

According to the information received, it turned out to be a citizen of Uzbekistan named Muhammadamin who had arrived in Russia. Photos of Moscow military registration and enlistment offices and other state facilities in the capital were found on his phone.

During interrogation, the migrant admitted that he sent the photos and videos he took on social networks to a certain Rajab. For this, the suspect received monetary compensation. At the moment, criminal cases have been opened against the detainee under articles on organizing the activities of a terrorist organization and assisting terrorist activities.

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case of terrorism after Ukrainian drones attacked regions of the Central Federal District

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) has opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack following a massive attack by Ukrainian drones in regions of the Central Federal District (CFD).

The head of the security agency, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered that all details of the incident be established, as well as those who may be involved in directing drones at city facilities be found.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov also responded to Ukraine’s massive attack on the Central Federal District regions. He ordered monitoring of the situation and called on department employees to block any fake information about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack.

Krasnov stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office will monitor the observance of rights and the provision of assistance to those who suffered during the UAV attack.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

State Duma says Ukraine will answer for drone strike on Russia

Ukraine will have to answer for the massive drone attack on Russian regions. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, commenting on the consequences of the UAV raid on the Ramensky urban district near Moscow.

He expressed support for the residents of the affected areas, noting that Kyiv is eager to sow panic among Russian citizens and destabilize society.

But he will never achieve this! Zelensky and Co will be held fully accountable for all terrorist attacks Leonid SlutskyChairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov suggested using so-called “technicals” — SUVs with anti-aircraft guns — to protect against Ukrainian drones. He noted that Ukrainian drones move slowly and quite low over Russian territory, so it would be convenient to shoot down such targets using mobile defense systems. Ivanov added that “technicals” could be an excellent addition to the country’s main air defense system.