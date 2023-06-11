After storms and floods in the past few weeks, a tornado was suspected in Austria for the second time within a few days.

Weinburg – The weather in Austria seems to be going crazy. Tornadoes had already been sighted in the state of Lower Austria last week. On Saturday evening (June 10th) there were reports from Storm Science Austria, the association for the clarification of severe weather events, that a tornado was again suspected. Meanwhile, the Austrian weather service warns of severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Tornado suspected near Weinburg in Lower Austria

Recently there had been numerous storms in Austria. At the end of May, heavy rains flooded numerous streets in Styria, and hail damage also amounted to millions. Last Tuesday, partial tornadoes were sighted in Lower Austria. Numerous reports and photos had been received from Ziersdorf in the Hollabrunn district, it said. Some cars and roofs were also damaged.

On Saturday there was another suspected tornado in Lower Austria. “On June 10, 23 at around 7:30 p.m., these conspicuous low clouds were observed in Weinburg an der Pielach, which appear to be swirling. We are investigating this suspected tornado!” Storm Science Austria wrote on Twitter.

Nikolas Zimmermann, a meteorologist with the UWZ environmental center, told the Austrian newspaper today.atthat in this specific case it could have been a weak tornado. “Of course there are also cases where clouds touch the ground but do not cause any damage,” the weather expert said.

More thunderstorms follow: Austrian weather service warns

The Austrian weather service also warned of thunderstorms on Sunday. “The strongest thunderstorms are still expected on the eastern edge of the Alps, in southeastern Styria and in parts of Carinthia,” said the meteorologists on Sunday. Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. in particular, small mudflows, locally flooded roads or flooding can occur due to the rain. The weather experts instructed people to close windows and doors. Apparently, however, relaxation is finally in sight. On Monday, too, there will be a few last rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the south-east and on the edge of the Alps, but otherwise it will remain mostly dry, according to the weather service.