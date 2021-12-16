Suspected terrorism This is how the police tracked down the “Kankaanpää Group”

Police have previously reported that the terrorism case began with an investigation into a trivial drug case. The events of the morning, which was the starting point for the terrorist investigation, are clear from the papers acquired by HS.

Red Fiat slammed into the wall and door of a terraced house with a canvas force, which cut off not only the occupant’s sleep but also the apartment’s electricity. It was the morning of August 2019.

When the awakened resident got out of bed into the kitchen, he noticed that the partition door was open, the chairs in the kitchen had fallen, and the partition wall in the hallway had moved out of place.

“I woke up stunned and wondered what was happening,” the man later described to police.

The driver was not left to patch up the damage he had caused, but gasped away from the scene of the accident. However, the resident had time to see the registration number of the crashed Fiat.

Slightly before seven, police found a car in the Park in front of an apartment on Kirkkokatu. There was loud music from inside the apartment, and police knocked on the door.

The door was opened by a man who had been driving without driving license earlier that year. The breathalyzer result indicated a drunken condition. In the morning he had been on the move in his relative’s car.

Later, blood tests gave a blood alcohol content of 2.84 per mille.

FiatThe driver told police in the afternoon where the unfortunate chain of events had originated.

“I was partying with friends yesterday. There was little to be gained from it, ”he said.

There had been several indications of cannabis use in the suspect’s apartment, and police had ordered a home search of the apartment. A bongi and a good one hundred grams of marijuana had been found in the apartment.

Cannabis was seized from the apartment, but an investigation into a much more exceptional criminal case also began.

The man said he had grown drugs for his own use.

“I’ve had a place in one open field where I’ve tried to grow,” he said.

Intoxicant as a result of the morning, the police later also launched a second criminal investigation. It is better known than the story of the Fiat driver.

A group of young clothed men were arrested less than two weeks ago on Friday in preparation for a terrorist offense and an intentional explosive offense committed for terrorist purposes.

The terrorism case is still under investigation. That’s why it’s still covered in obscurity, which in the Fiat driver’s case led to a terrorist story.

It is not clear from the seizure report of the drug case that, for example, the police had seized the man’s phone, but a reference to such a measure can be found in one of the questions in the interrogation section of the report. Either that measure or some other detail related to the case led the police to open another investigation.

The driver who drove the wall of Fiat’s townhouse has not been among those imprisoned for terrorist offenses. Police have also not said that the man was suspected of terrorism.

The police have stated that in Finland’s first far-right terrorist case, it suspects the so-called Kankaanpää group of a serious firearms offense committed for terrorist purposes, an intentional explosive offense committed for terrorist purposes, preparation for a terrorist offense and gross theft for terrorist purposes.

There are currently four men incarcerated for terrorism. Prosecutors must prosecute the suspected crimes by the end of March 2022.

