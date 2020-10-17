Terrible deed in France: a man has been beheaded near Paris. The anti-terror investigations are ongoing, and there are increasing signs of an Islamist background.

In France, a man was murdered on the street.

An Islamist background cannot be ruled out.

The anti-terror investigation is ongoing.

Update from October 16, 8:24 p.m.: At the victim of a brutal knife attack Paris According to matching media reports, it should be a history teacher. The man is said to have shown his students Mohammed cartoons during the class on the subject of freedom of expression, several media reported, citing police sources on Friday evening. There was initially no official confirmation.

The attacker was a young man aged 18, reported Franceinfo. There was initially no official confirmation for this either. The police confirmed that the attacker had been killed by the police at the scene. Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin announced a crisis team president Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex on. The country’s leaders are expected at the crime scene around 9 p.m.

De retour à Paris, je me tiens informé en direct de la cellule de crise que j’ai faite ouvrir, en lien avec le Président de la République et le Premier ministre. #Conflans – Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 16, 2020

France / Paris: man beheaded in the street – anti-terror investigations are ongoing

First report from October 16, 2020, 7:06 p.m.: Paris – fear and horror in France. Near Paris a man was beheaded on Friday. After the brutal act in the late afternoon near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine the French Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor was turned on. One investigates among other things because of “murder * in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and because of a “criminal terrorist organization”.

France / Paris: man beheaded – anti-terror investigations are ongoing

Meanwhile, there are contradicting information about the alleged perpetrator. The broadcaster BFM TV reported, with reference to the local mayor, that he had been killed by the police. Other media wrote that he was seriously injured by the police. It was said that he previously attacked the police. Apparently, the alleged perpetrator was with a stabbing weapon.

The victim is said to be in on Friday afternoon Conflans-Sainte-Honorine northwest of Paris have been attacked in the street. The police wrote on Twitter that there is currently an operation there and that people should avoid the area. The alleged attacker is said to be in the nearby Éragny-sur-Oise been picked up by the police. Here, too, the police warned via Twitter to avoid the area without providing further information. “Respect the security area,” for example. As the dpa learned that the area around the town had been cordoned off for fear of an explosives vest and that explosives experts had been called in.

🚨 Une intervention de police est actuellement en cours Place René Picard à @VilledeConflans.

➡️Évitez le secteur

➡️Respectez le périmètre de sécurité

➡️Suivez les instructions des #FDO

➡️Ne génez pas l’intervention en cours pic.twitter.com/gvAdmgPLsd – Police Nationale 78 (@ PoliceNat78) October 16, 2020

France / Paris: man beheaded – fear of terror in the country

Such events ring the alarm bells for many people in France. The largest EU country Has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. Hence the Terrorist threat almost constantly in people’s minds. Only a few weeks ago there had been a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network