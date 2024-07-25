Home page politics

One day before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, an 18-year-old man was arrested in France on suspicion of terrorism.

Paris – On Friday (July 26) the Summer Olympics in Paris will be officially opened. France still worried about safety before the start of the mega event of the games. On the day before the opening, there was another arrest on suspicion of terrorism. The 18-year-old had been in contact with another man who had already been taken into custody on Tuesday, the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said. It is currently unclear whether there were any concrete plans for an attack.

Arrest on suspicion of terrorism shortly before the Olympics – media reports of attack plans

The two are suspected of having prepared “violent actions”. According to media reports, the plan was to carry out attacks during the Olympic Games, but the public prosecutor’s office did not comment on this. It said that they were currently investigating how far advanced the plans were.

In the run-up to the Olympic Games, the police and military in Paris have massively increased their presence. France declared the highest terror alert level in March. At the end of May, investigators foiled plans for an Islamist terrorist attack on a football match during the Olympic Games. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, two proven plans to attack the Olympics have so far been foiled. (fd with material from dpa)