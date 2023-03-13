One of the men suspected of involvement in a fatal shooting more than two years ago in Bergen aan Zee was liquidated in North Macedonia last Monday. This is reported by the Public Prosecution Service (OM). According to North Macedonian media, Enes I. was killed in a shooting at a shisha bar.

I. was released under certain conditions, pending the criminal case that starts on Wednesday. One of the conditions was that he was not allowed to leave the country and had to surrender his passport. I. violated that condition by fleeing to North Macedonia.

According to North Macedonian media, I. was attacked last week, together with another criminal, in a catering business in the center of the capital Skopje by masked men, who said they were from the police when they entered the case. The perpetrators fled in an Audi A6, which was later found burnt out in a suburb of Skopje.

Because 28-year-old I. has died, he can no longer be prosecuted. The Public Prosecution Service will therefore ask to be declared inadmissible. The cases against the other eight suspects will continue: the substantive treatment will start from Wednesday. There are seven days in total. One of the suspects is still in custody and one is on the run. The pre-trial detention of the other suspects, including that of I., was previously suspended by the court.

Broad daylight

In February 2021, the Colombian victim was shot in broad daylight on Van der Wijckplein in the center of the coastal town of Bergen aan Zee. Witnesses say an argument ensued. The victim was pulled into a car and taken away, but the vehicle was forced to a stop by the police on Stationsstraat in Bergen, North Holland, a few kilometers away. Emergency services tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, nine suspects were identified and eight arrested. This concerned men and women from Colombia and Norway, who, according to the Public Prosecution Service, live in The Hague, Assen and Den Bosch, among others.

