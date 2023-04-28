Nfter the violent death of a ten-year-old girl in a children’s home in Wunsiedel, Upper Franconia, another suspect is being investigated. A 25-year-old German is in custody, police and prosecutors said on Friday. There is a suspicion of a homicide and a sex crime. The man was arrested on Thursday.

A comparison of secured traces resulted in a match. The man comes from the district of Wunsiedel. He was not an employee of the child welfare facility, said Matthias Goers, spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Hof, the German Press Agency. The 25-year-old has not yet admitted the accusation.

Sexual offense confirmed

The forensic examination revealed that the ten-year-old died from violence against her neck. The suspicion of a sexual offense against the girl was confirmed, it was also said.

There is also a suspicion in the case of an eleven-year-old boy who lived in the facility. He was also questioned, according to investigators. However, he did not comment on the fact. The ten-year-old was found dead in her room in the child and youth welfare facility in Wunsiedel at the beginning of April. The police and prosecutors now want to clarify the possible involvement of the boy and the man in the crime.

The investigators had previously held back for a long time from providing information about the background to the crime. As an eleven-year-old, the boy is not of criminal responsibility. He was therefore housed in a “secured facility as a preventive measure”, it was said.