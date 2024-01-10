Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

A 32-year-old is in custody in Denmark. Now the accusation was made. The man is accused of repeated kidnapping, rape and murder.

Lolland-Falster – A girl disappears while delivering a newspaper in April 2023. After a large-scale search, the 13-year-old was found a day later in her kidnapper's house. Raped multiple times and almost dead. Probably not the first victim, as investigations into the perpetrator revealed. The 32-year-old probably has other girls on his conscience. Now the prosecution followed.

Charges against a 32-year-old from Denmark for false imprisonment, rape and murder

Like the public prosecutor's office of the police in South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Denmark announced, charges were brought against the 32-year-old. The man has been in custody since April 2023 and is accused of several crimes. The main hearing is scheduled to take place in May and June 2024 at the court in the industrial and port city of Næstved, around 80 kilometers southwest of the capital Copenhagen. In the case of the 13-year-old girl, he is accused of prolonged deprivation of liberty, rape and attempted murder. But that's not enough.

Defendant is linked to Emilie Meng's murder in 2016

Because his name is also associated with the rape and murder of the then 17-year-old Emilie Meng. She disappeared in July 2016 in Korsør, 100 kilometers southwest of Copenhagen. Her body was only found in a lake in December. The case went unsolved for years.

A 32-year-old is accused in Denmark of, among other things, rape and murder in the Emilie Meng case. (Archive image) © Ritzau Scanpix/Imago

Police are sharply criticized for negligent investigation

There was massive criticism of the work of the police responsible. The newspaper Policies In the same year, reported incorrect and imprecise telecommunications data that the police had used. The questioning of witnesses was also not carried out consistently for a long time. The police then cleared the station TV2 a claim that the investigation was negligent.

Three cases, one perpetrator? Defendant partially denies allegations

The perpetrator is also accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old tutor from Sorø. He is also accused of attempted rape. “The charges were brought based on a thorough and objective assessment of the extensive material in the case,” said senior prosecutor Marie Bindslev. Previously unknown information will be made public in the upcoming trial. The police will not make any further comments until then.

The defendant himself partially admitted the allegations in the case of the 13-year-old, but denied the attempted murder, said his defense attorney. The man denies the allegations in the other two cases.

A frightening crime recently also shocked people Bremen. A 41-year-old man is said to be taking his 36-year-old wife with him attacked with a knife and seriously injured. (mg)