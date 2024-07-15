Home page World

Investigators are talking about a psychopath: A 33-year-old man was arrested in Kenya as a suspected serial killer. He is said to have already been looking for a new victim.

Nairobi – After the discovery of mutilated women’s bodies on a rubbish dump in Nairobi, the police have a main suspect. The 33-year-old man was arrested during the night while he was watching the European Championship final in a bar, according to investigators. The man admitted to murdering 42 women, dismembering them and throwing them in plastic bags into a former quarry in a Nairobi slum that was used as a rubbish dump. “We are dealing with a psychopath, a serial killer with no respect for human life,” said Mohamed Amin, the head of the criminal investigation department.

The investigation began last Friday after body parts were found at the dump. By Sunday, police had found the remains of nine women aged between 18 and 30.

The arrested man said that his first victim was his own wife, said Amin. He strangled and dismembered her – just like he did with the other women later. Investigators tracked down the man via his last victim’s cell phone. He reportedly lived just 100 meters from the garbage dump.

In addition to a shawl and plastic bags, women’s personal belongings were also found in his house. At the time of his arrest, the man was said to have already been looking for a new victim. dpa