From: Patrick Mayer

According to the Polish army, a Russian missile briefly flew through Polish airspace during Moscow's attacks on Ukraine, which violated international law.

Zamosc – It is the next barbaric act in a war of aggression that violates international law: Russia hit Ukraine with a huge wave of missiles early on Friday morning (December 29th). The capital Kiev in particular was the target of the treacherous attacks from the air.

Russian bombings on Ukraine: Missile strays into Polish airspace

But that's not all: While numerous Ukrainian cities were massively attacked, a Russian missile allegedly briefly strayed into Polish airspace. The Polish armed forces announced this on Friday afternoon. Accordingly, the incident is said to have occurred near the small town of Zamosc (around 63,500 inhabitants) in the east of Germany's neighboring country.

Explosive: Just 117 kilometers south of Zamosc is the Polish military airport Rzeszow, through which the NATO defense alliance handles all of its logistics in this section of its eastern flank. That's why several American “Patriot” anti-aircraft batteries are stationed at the Rzeszow airfield – with a missile range of up to 160 kilometers.

On the border with Ukraine: “Patriot” anti-aircraft systems secure the NATO military airport in Rzeszow in Poland. © IMAGO/DAMIAN BURZYKOWSKI

“Everything indicates that a Russian missile has entered Polish airspace,” Polish Chief of General Staff Wieslaw Kukula told reporters. A Polish radar spotted and tracked the rocket. According to the news website Wyborcza The suspected Russian missile entered Polish airspace around 7 a.m. and stayed there for almost three minutes before the unspecified missile crossed the border to Ukraine again.

Russian missile in Polish airspace? President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk alerted

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he was in constant contact with President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the General Staff. According to media reports, the Polish authorities called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Like the radio station Rmf.fm loudly Picture Reportedly, police and soldiers were also searching near the town of Zamosc for any debris from a possible crashed rocket. As of Friday evening at 5:30 p.m., there was no indication that anything suspicious had been found. There was also no statement from Moscow on the allegations.

It was not the first time in the Ukraine war that a missile crossed the Polish border, while the temporary end of US military aid to Kiev suggests greater German involvement on NATO's eastern flank. And after the Ukrainians destroyed the next Russian warship off Crimea.

Rocket impact in Poland: Two farm workers were killed in November 2022

On November 15, 2022, at least one rocket hit a farm near the Polish village of Przewodów. Two farm workers were killed. Russia denied it was a missile from its arsenal and claimed the debris found came from a Ukrainian Air Force S300 anti-aircraft guided missile. The Kremlin did not provide any clear evidence. Instead, the tragic incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border remains unsolved to this day. (pm)