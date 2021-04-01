UWell-known people are said to have hijacked a radio frequency from the WDR for messages from the “lateral thinker” scene about the corona pandemic. According to the Federal Network Agency responsible in such cases, the police from Ahaus turned to the authority and reported a corresponding incident. When a woman was driving a car, the program of the WDR station 1Live was suddenly superimposed. Instead, a “tinny voice” was heard for about 45 seconds, “spreading the corona theses from the ‘lateral thinker’ scene”.

The WDR also confirmed the interference on Thursday. Since the first week of March, several reports of this type have been received from listeners. “The frequency was temporarily hijacked by strangers, especially in the Borken district,” the broadcaster explained. All information has been forwarded to the Federal Network Agency, which is now tracking the origin. It is also their responsibility to initiate possible legal action.

The Federal Network Agency assumes a pirate station that illegally uses the 1Live frequency. Because the interruptions are so short, he probably doesn’t have a particularly strong transmission power and uses different locations. “The use of frequencies without frequency allocation is an administrative offense and can be punished with severe fines,” the authority clarified.