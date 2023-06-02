Jorge ‘V’ is linked to the process for his probable responsibility in the Georgina Nayeli’s death during cosmetic surgery in the center of Tepatitlan.

The State Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the subject was arrested and charged with the crime of qualified homicide in its premeditated type and usurpation of profession.

According to research the victim was found dead on May 25at an address located on Calle Morelos in the downtown area of ​​the municipality.

In the place that has a restaurant and offices as a business line, the aforementioned along with two people, presumably clandestinely performed the liposuction surgical procedure and fat transfer to the victim on May 24.

However, Georgina died of an acute myocardial infarction secondary to pulmonary fatty thromboembolism from liposuction.

“Through the investigations carried out by the Special Regional Prosecutor of District II, various indications were secured, including surgical instruments, medical containers for biological waste, medicines as well as syringes and it was confirmed that the place is a commercial restaurant and offices ”, said the State Prosecutor’s Office through a statement.

The State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Jorge V. does not have a professional license and therefore does not have the title of surgeon, much less the specialty of plastic surgeon, since still a student at a private university located in Zapopan.

The FE affirmed that they will continue with the investigations to capture the rest of the probable participants in the death of Georgina.

