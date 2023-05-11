This crime occurred on April 28 in the municipality of Zumpangowhich was recorded by security cameras and later disseminated through social networks and the media.

According to witnesses, both individuals boarded the unit, pretending to be passengers, but moments later they threatened the users, who they stripped of their belongings and then fled.

After receiving several complaints, the FGJEM began the investigation and carried out investigative acts that allowed the possible implicated in this robbery to be identified.

Investigation Police (PDI)as part of the proceedings, they carried out a mobilization in the municipality of Zumpango that led to the arrest of both subjects.