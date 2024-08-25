Berlin, Germany.- A man suspected of a deadly stabbing attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, was arrested on Saturday, regional Interior Minister Herbert Reul said.

“The man we have been looking for all day has recently been arrested on our premises,” Reul, the state minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, told public television ARD.

“We have just arrested the real suspect” and investigators have “elements of evidence,” he added. Police said they could not provide further details about the individual or his connection to the incident.

Hours earlier, the jihadist group IS claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on Friday in a statement released by its propaganda organ Amaq.

“The perpetrator of yesterday’s attack on a Christian gathering in the city of Solingen,” which left three dead and four seriously injured, “is an IS soldier,” the group said. The attack was carried out “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere,” it added.