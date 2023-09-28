Home page World

Police officers stand in front of the Erasmus Hospital in Rotterdam. © Bas Czerwinski/ANP/dpa

In Rotterdam, a 32-year-old is said to have shot three people in an apartment and a clinic, according to police. The man was arrested.

Rotterdam -After the fatal attacks in Rotterdam, the suspected perpetrator is to be brought before the judge this Friday. The 32-year-old student is said to have shot three people in the Dutch port city on Thursday. The police speak of a “targeted act”, but the motive is still unclear.

According to police, the man initially shot a 39-year-old woman in an apartment and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter. She later died from her serious injuries. According to the police, the man also killed a 46-year-old lecturer at the university clinic.

Initial investigations revealed that the 32-year-old lived in close proximity to the woman who was killed and her daughter. He is said to have worn military combat clothing and a bulletproof vest during his crimes and was himself a student at Erasmus University. It initially remained unclear whether he had lessons with the killed lecturer.

Politicians and the royal family were shocked. Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, as did the royal couple. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also horrified. dpa