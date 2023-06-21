The ‘golden tip’ has not arrived yet. So the exchange and currency office Suri-Change does not yet know who committed the attacks on the company’s money offices in Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. Despite the reward of 20,000 euros that Suri-Change itself offered this month for that information.

And time is running out. Because according to lawyer Ayse Çimen of Suri-Change, that tip money should provide clarification about the perpetrators, otherwise it will be difficult to negotiate with the mayors of those three cities about reopening the Suri-Change branches. As long as the bombers are not found, the restoration of public order cannot be guaranteed. And without that guarantee, according to Çimen, the mayors do not want to make a decision about reopening.

The question is whether Suri-Change will open at all. The municipalities are diligently looking for a way to permanently close the money exchange offices. In the three major cities, there has been the official suspicion for some time that the branches serve as covers for illegal underground banking, even before the bomb attacks of recent months.

Suri-Change denied earlier this month that the violence in the street was related to any crime behind the front door

Suri-Change denied earlier this month that the violence in the street could be related to any crime behind the front door. Involvement in drug trafficking or money laundering? All allegations are unfounded, according to the lawyer.

The mayors think otherwise. They based their closure orders, among other things, on the suspicion that the violence is related to money laundering and underground banking around Suri-Change. “In almost all cases, those affected by explosions have a link with organized crime,” said Mayor Jan van Zanen (VVD) of The Hague, explaining the closure order. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema (GroenLinks), expressed the same view in her closure orders.

Also read this article: Exchange offices Suri-Change closed for fear of new explosions



If those suspicions existed, why were Suri-Change’s money offices not closed sooner? In fact, not only did they stay open, they were used by the police for years to process seized cash. This was converted into euros by the exchange offices and then deposited into a police account. Why did the police do that precisely through that bureau de change? “They have a license from the Dutch Bank,” said a spokesman. Suri-Change earned tens of thousands of euros in commission from the police in seven years, a spokesman for the national police confirms reporting on this. News hour. That partnership ended early this year. Not because of the fuss about Suri-Change, but because the police prefer to work with a company that takes care of the exchange and transport.

Discussions with the authorities involved show that a long-term preventive closure is virtually impossible. And that it is not easy for municipalities to keep the branches closed.

money runners

In The Hague, a special intervention team that checks fraudulent companies, among other things, had Suri-Change in its sights. But that team was powerless despite home visits, because no concrete criminal offenses were found.

In Amsterdam, too, Suri-Change had been on the radar of an enforcement team for some time, which was specially set up to tackle underground banking and rogue exchange offices. But even there, apart from a temporary closure, little is possible without an administrative report from the police or the judiciary or a conviction from a judge.

Mayors need such an ‘administrative report’ to substantiate closure orders in court. Such a report contains the results of – usually – ongoing criminal investigations prepared by the police. For building closures, mayors must have this file in order. “If only in order not to jeopardize later legal processes,” said a spokesman for the municipality of Amsterdam.

There are several such ‘legal processes’ around Suri-Change. The Public Prosecution Service is working on a case against the company following the first explosion in Rotterdam in January. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the Suri-Change branches act as a pivot in a network of money laundering practices and underground banking. With money runners who themselves participate in that circuit, according to the reports supplied by the police.

The drivers of Suri-Change are also the subject of another investigation, which was started before the explosions by a special team of the National Criminal Investigation Service. Last March, owner Chan M., two of his sons and two other persons were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. It would be the proceeds of a cocaine deal and, thanks to M. and the others involved, would be pumped through underground financial networks and obscure real estate portfolios in the Netherlands, Slovakia and Suriname. Eventually that cash would end up in foreign bank accounts. The Public Prosecution Service expects to bring this case to court against the five suspects at the end of the year.

Criminal money laundering is inextricably linked to serious violence within organized crime

After the arrests, the judiciary made a direct connection between underground banking in the branches of Suri-Change and the explosions. “Criminal networks can only exist if they set up international money flows,” said Robin de Jager of the National Criminal Investigation Service, shortly after the arrests. “And within organized crime, money laundering is inextricably linked to brutal violence.”

Repel bad customers

As long as the investigations of the Public Prosecution Service are ongoing, the municipalities are still almost empty-handed. Mayors cannot do much without formal administrative reports, confirms Bart Venrooij. He worked for the police for years and was head of Public Order and Security in Den Bosch until 2021. Last fall he co-authored it WODC research Monitor administrative approach to organized crime commissioned by the Ministry of Justice. “After bomb attacks on the street, the mayor can temporarily close buildings to protect local residents, which is regulated in the Municipal Act. He can’t go much further.”

According to Venrooij, this is especially true when it comes to money laundering under the flag of exchange offices. “If the municipality is the licensing authority, the mayor is stronger. Coffee shops, cafes, slot machines or even nail salons can then be shut down if there are reasonable suspicions of cover-ups.”

Also read this article: The errand boys of the Rotterdam drug criminals do not want to be losers



Via the General Local Regulation it is even possible to make an area subject to a permit requirement: a number of streets or even a shopping centre. If there are indications that a party benefited or could benefit from criminal activities, the license may be refused. “But at exchange offices such as Suri-Change, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) is responsible for granting permits and the mayor is not authorized.”

The question is whether the financial supervisor will help the municipalities. DNB has great power over all financial institutions, because they must have a DNB license in the Netherlands. This applies to banks, online payment companies and exchange offices.

Suri-Change has a DNB license as an exchange office – you can exchange your euros for all kinds of currencies – and as a ‘payment institution’. Under this flag, the company is allowed to send money (often delivered in cash) abroad.

A company does not just get such a permit. Directors must be well trained and the company must be ‘properly financed’ (have sufficient buffers). Exchange offices and payment institutions, as well as banks and civil-law notaries, must also comply with the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act (Wwft). To do this, they must properly screen customers and transactions, report malpractice to the judiciary and keep ‘wrong’ customers out.

In addition to “standard-conveying conversations”, DNB can decide to withdraw a license “if a financial institution has no prospect of recovery,” the regulator said. NRC.

Fine, no closures

DNB is not allowed to make statements about individual institutions because of its statutory duty of confidentiality. However, it is public that DNB tackled Suri-Change earlier because it did not have those Wwft requirements in order. In 2014, the company got a fine of 20,000 euros for violations.

In general, DNB sees transfer offices as risky. Not with regard to the supervision of the buffers and directors, because these are small companies, so the effect of their possible abuses on the economy is not considered to be significant.

However, there are high ‘integrity risks’, according to DNB, because many of the transactions at money exchange offices cross the border and a significant proportion of customers send cash amounts. For example, they can complete a transaction without proof of origin, with a suitcase of cash, so to speak, while a regular bank would never allow such a thing. This is partly a logical consequence of the service: for example, refugees can only send money to their families in conflict areas through these offices.

According to DNB, the risks have increased in recent years: “Laws and regulations have therefore been tightened in recent years. This demands a lot from the money transfer companies and we see that institutions are finding it increasingly difficult to comply with this.”

Despite the high risk, licenses are very sporadically withdrawn by DNB. This has never happened before with a money exchange office.

DNB says it has not received any calls from municipalities to restrict Suri-Change “or any other exchange office”, even after the explosions.

The Public Prosecution Service has now informed DNB. About the findings of the criminal investigation and the indications that Suri-Change reported a number of transactions to DNB too late or not at all, despite this legal obligation.

‘Constructive dialogue’

DNB will not comment further on this. Suri-Change’s lawyer only wants to say that “discussions are ongoing with DNB about not reporting money transfers and the late reporting of a number of transactions”. Çimen calls it a ‘constructive dialogue’. “We don’t want to anticipate the results.”

Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague must therefore wait for clarity from the Public Prosecution Service for the time being. Or still action by DNB. Those municipalities also have little use for information obtained through tip money, says Venrooij. “That is information from a private company that is also an interested party. The Public Prosecution Service must validate all this and include it in such an administrative report before the municipality is of any use to it.”

At the same time, according to Venrooij, mayors must increasingly substantiate the court’s closure orders. Otherwise, closures are undone. “The jurisprudence on this to the detriment of municipalities has meanwhile reached the point that it is starting to look like the mayor’s power to close is being eroded,” said Venrooij. “In that light, a closing period based on the attacks, such as now with Suri-Change, of six months is already quite reasonable. I don’t exactly know the ins and outs of the investigation, but the question is always whether such a term will hold up in court.”

Also read this article: Are judges going to slap the mayors more often?

