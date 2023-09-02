Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 7:07 am

Operation launched this Friday, 1st, by the Federal Police that investigates suspicions of fraud in bids, money laundering and diversion of federal funds from the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf) hit the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Son. He had assets blocked by determination of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court. Faced with evidence of irregularities in the transfer of money from parliamentary amendments, the PF had requested searches at Juscelino’s addresses, but Barroso denied the request.

The third phase of Operation Benesse was based on reports from the Estadão. In January, the newspaper showed that Juscelino directed R$ 5 million from the secret budget to the Vitorino Freire (MA) city hall to pave a road that passes in front of the family’s farms and where the minister built a helipad and a private landing strip . At the request of the then deputy of União Brasil, the resources ended up in the city hall commanded by his sister, Luanna Rezende. Target of searches and apprehension yesterday, Luanna was removed from office.

The company Construservice, hired by the municipality to carry out the work, is owned by Eduardo José Barros Costa, a friend of Juscelino. The PF carried out searches at two of the company’s addresses. The former manager of Codevasf Julimar Alves da Silva Filho, who signed the opinion authorizing the budgeted amount for paving, was appointed to the body by the political group of the Minister of Communications in the Lula government.

Also in January, the Estadão revealed that Silva Filho had been removed from his position on suspicion of receiving bribes from Construservice, investigated for rigging bids in Maranhão, but he continued to receive a salary. The engineer was dismissed in August – he was head of the Regional Management of Enterprises in the State.

In February, another report showed that at least four companies belonging to Juscelino’s allies won BRL 36 million in contracts with the city of Vitorino Freire. The municipality managed by the sister of the holder of Communications hired the firms with funds from the secret budget and from parliamentary amendments allocated by him. All companies intensified business from 2015, when Juscelino assumed a deputy seat for the first time – three were opened at the beginning of his term.

Amendments

According to the PF, Operation Benesse was a result of another offensive, opened last year, whose target were servants suspected of acting in frauds in Codevasf bids. The measures carried out yesterday were aimed at the “public core of the criminal organization, after tracking the indication and deviation of parliamentary amendments intended for the asphalt paving of a municipality in Maranhão”.

The agents searched 12 addresses in the cities of São Luís, Vitorino Freire and Bacabal. The orders were issued by Barroso, who decreed, in addition to blocking the assets of those being investigated, removals from civil service and suspension of bids. The name of the offensive, said the PF, is linked to evidence that “the leader of the public nucleus of the criminal organization now being investigated uses parliamentary amendments to increase his assets.”

In addition to directing secret budget resources to the city commanded by his sister, Juscelino Filho accumulates a series of accusations involving the misuse of public funds. Appointed by União Brasil to the Esplanada and appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the licensed deputy sent false data to the Electoral Court and used a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane to participate in horse auctions in São Paulo. Juscelino denied wrongdoing.

‘drastic’

By rejecting the PF’s request for diligence in addresses of the Minister of Communications, Barroso stated that, despite the indications of embezzlement of money from targeted parliamentary amendments, there were no concrete elements about a “direct action” by Juscelino Filho in the scheme under investigation. For the Supreme Minister, the execution of a search and seizure warrant against Juscelino would be a “drastic” measure given the information available in the file.

On the other hand, Barroso said that he had ordered the blocking of the minister’s assets and those of others under investigation to enable reimbursement from public coffers and made clear in the decision the need for continuity of investigations.

center

Lotated by Centrão parties, Codevasf has a history marked by corruption and physiologism. The company became the favorite of deputies and senators for its ability to carry out works and deliver machines to municipalities and states faster than the government. As a state-owned company, it has more flexible hiring rules than a ministry.

Created at the time of the military dictatorship to develop the banks of the Velho Chico, Codevasf became a pipeline of resources to meet electoral interests.

‘Amendments are legitimate instruments’

Juscelino Filho’s defense stated, in a note, that the minister’s work – since he was a deputy – has always been based on “the public interest and serving the population”. “Juscelino Filho was not the target of searches and the investigation will serve precisely to clarify the facts and demonstrate that there was no irregularity”, says the statement signed by lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso. Still according to the defense, “parliamentary amendments are legitimate and democratic instruments of the National Congress”.

Codevasf stated that it has collaborated with the authorities since the first phase of Operation Odoacro, in July 2022. It also reported that it dismissed an employee in August after completing a process conducted by the internal affairs department.

In a note, Construservice’s lawyers said that the company is available for “presentation of documents to demonstrate the lawfulness of the bids and contracts investigated”. Eduardo José Barros Costa’s lawyers reported that the businessman was not the target of the operation, but “is available to provide any clarification”. The defenses of the others cited had not been manifested until the publication of this text. This space remains open to demonstrations.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.