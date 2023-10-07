Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 6:06

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), stated this Friday, 6th, that the investigation into the murder of three doctors in Barra da Tijuca, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 5th, will continue, although a group of The suspects were allegedly killed by their own accomplices and superiors, as punishment for having made a mistake in identifying the victim. Castro classified the criminal factions and militias that operate in the State of Rio as “mafia”.

In the attack, at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, Marcos de Andrade Corsato and Diego Ralf Bonfim died. The police’s main hypothesis, based on telephone interceptions, is that one of the professionals was mistaken for a militia member.

What happened?

The Civil Police concluded that the doctors were killed by mistake because one of them was mistaken for the criminals’ target. According to the investigation, on September 16, a militia operating in the west zone of Rio killed drug dealer Paulo Aragão Furtado, known as Vin Diesel. This murder, carried out in the Gardênia Azul neighborhood, in the west zone, was allegedly committed under the orders of Taillon de Alcântara Pereira Barbosa, son of Dalmir Pereira Barbosa, the leader of this militia.

Furtado was an ally of Philip Motta Pereira, known as Lesk, who was a militia member and joined the criminal faction Comando Vermelho. Lesk began planning Taillon’s death as revenge. This target had been arrested in December 2020 and from March to September of this year he was under house arrest at his home on Avenida Lucio Costa, in Barra da Tijuca. Since September 29, when he was released on parole, he has been wanted by the opposing group, according to police suspicions.

On the night of Wednesday, the 4th, a criminal saw doctor Perseu Ribeiro Almeida with three friends at a kiosk on Avenida Lucio Costa and mistook him for Taillon – they look similar physically, and the doctor was very close to Taillon’s house. Lesk then called his accomplices and four men went to the kiosk and killed Almeida and two of his three colleagues – the fourth doctor survived.

Faced with the mistake and the repercussions of the crime, leaders of the Red Command, to whom Lesk was subordinate, would have held a meeting hours after the massacre to “judge” Lesk and the other criminals who killed the doctors. Leaders of the criminal faction imprisoned at the Gabriel Ferreira Castilho penitentiary, known as Bangu 3, in the Gericinó penitentiary complex, in Bangu (west zone), would have participated via video conference, using cell phones.

The group decided to kill the doctors’ executioners. By Friday afternoon, the police had released the names of two of the four dead: Lesk, who was in the trunk of a Toyota Yaris abandoned in Gardênia Azul, and Ryan Soares de Almeida, who was with two other bodies in a Honda HR-V abandoned in the Camorim neighborhood.

Mafia

“We are talking about a real mafia, which has entered institutions, powers, businesses, services and the national financial system. (It) has its own courts and has been working in the most diverse spheres”, stated the governor, highlighting that the problem is not exclusive to Rio, but national. Castro was referring to the alleged trial and death of the alleged perpetrators of the death of the three doctors. The four bodies were found by police on Thursday night, less than 24 hours after the alleged mistake they made. “We were prepared to arrest these criminals when we were surprised by this pseudo-trafficking court. If they thought they were going to punish their own (accomplices) and (the investigation) was going to end, that’s not what’s going to happen,” said the governor.

“Investigations continue to help them get to the bottom of this drug war with the militia. If that was the motivation, we will have to investigate and fight even more. On the part of the state security forces, there is no change in planning. We acted quickly to elucidate this barbaric crime and we will continue the work, we will not take anything back. All planning is maintained”, stated Castro.

Regarding the alleged participation of members of the Red Command imprisoned in the Gericinó penitentiary complex, in Bangu, in the “trial” that determined the death of the accomplices who had allegedly made a mistake in killing the doctors, the governor stated that cell phones were seized in the penitentiary and there will be an investigation . “What it seems to us is that even they were outraged by the actions of their own (accomplices) and they carried out this internal punishment. We even have to find who committed this second murder. It’s obvious that they already knew who it was (the person responsible for the supposedly mistaken deaths), they went ahead and punished them. We have to see if everyone was there, if there were more people involved, the investigation doesn’t change anything,” he said.

National Force

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Capelli, is in Rio and participated in a press conference with the governor. He stated that he was already planning to go to Rio before the doctors’ deaths, because of the agreement to send National Force agents to the state, to work mainly in the Maré favela complex.

“We came to Rio at the request of President Lula to support the Rio government in confronting this unacceptable crime that threatens lives, destroys the economy and violates the democratic rule of law. We will continue to support the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, and our intelligence group. We only postponed the sending of the National Force due to questions from the Federal Public Ministry. We are looking for effectiveness. The opponent is on the other side: organized crime that is trying to take over the entire country”, said Capelli.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.