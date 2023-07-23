“Strana.ua”: Odessa ex-military commissar Borisov, suspected of corruption, went abroad

The former military commissar of the Odessa region, Yevgeny Borisov, who is suspected in Ukraine of abuse of office and corruption, went abroad. About this in Telegram-channel writes the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced its intention to put Borisov on the wanted list. Since February 2022, members of his family have purchased premium cars and real estate in Spain for a total of more than 151 million hryvnia ($4.1 million), according to the agency.

Related materials:

On June 22, an investigation was published about the head of the Odessa military registration and enlistment office, Yevgeny Borisov, who was caught buying luxury real estate and cars in Spain during the hostilities. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Borisov to be fired and ordered the creation of a commission to check all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine “so that they do not dishonor the state.”

On June 28, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk announced inspections of the leadership of the country’s military registration and enlistment offices for corruption. According to him, a working group has already been created for this purpose.