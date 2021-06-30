The Director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health, Roberto Ferreira Dias, accused of charging a bribe of US$ 1 more per dose on the purchase of vaccines against covid-19, has already been appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the position of director of Anvisa ( National Health Surveillance Agency). The revelation was made in report gives Folha de São Paulo on the night of this Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

After publication of the text by leaf, the Ministry of Health announced that Roberto Dias will be fired.

The indication (whole – 58 KB) of Days to Office was published on October 19, 2020.

Shortly thereafter, in late October, Bolsonaro asked the Senate to withdraw Dias’ nomination for the post of director of Anvisa. The withdrawal of the nomination was confirmed in the Official Gazette of the 27th of October 2020. Here is the whole (44 KB). At the time, he would occupy the vacancy of Alessandra Bastos Soares.

Dias’s nomination was withdrawn after a report published by the newspaper The State of São Paulo, on Oct. 26, 2020, when he pointed out that Dias signed a suspicious contract in the amount of R$ 133.2 million.

Dias was responsible for the purchase of 10 million test kits for covid-19 from the company Life Technologies Brasil Comércio e Indústria de Produtos para Biotecnologia Ltda.

The suspected irregularity in the agreement was reported to the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) by the Directorate of Integrity of the Ministry of Health itself.

At the time, Dias told the newspaper The State of São Paulo that he himself suggested, on September 18, the nullity of the contract in the face of “addictions” identified.

