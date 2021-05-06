D.he extraordinary abilities of his sniffer dogs made Leif Woidtke not only a local media star, but also a sought-after expert in court. The Saxon police chief claims of them that after a year they could still smell with an accuracy of 95 percent whether a person was at the crime scene. In his doctorate, which he completed on October 28, 2020 at the University of Leipzig, he wants to have experimentally proven this in 675 tests. However, 67 test results are missing from the evaluation.

Kai-Uwe Goss, head of the department for analytical environmental chemistry at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, accuses him of withholding these results, presumably because they contradicted the spectacular thesis. Goss, who had supported Woidtke with the tests for two years, claims to have attended Woidtke’s field test himself, during which the supervisors gave the dogs, which were initially helplessly wandering, forbidden tutoring. At Goss’s tip, the journal Forensic Science International, in which parts of the doctorate had already been published in 2017, conducted an investigation and issued a warning to the study in January. The numbers raised the suspicion, the editors write, that the experiments had been tampered with. It is advised to treat the study results with caution.

That is not yet a definitive judgment. However, this is not due to the magazine itself, but to Woidtke and his co-authors Carsten Babian and Jan Dreßler, who refuse to publish the test videos required for testing. “The authors did not agree to an independent reassessment of their study data,” writes the editorial team, “which would have been necessary to finally clarify this and the other concerns expressed by the community.” Leif Woidtke does not answer questions from this newspaper.

Refused cooperation

The University of Leipzig, on the other hand, states that the primary data from the study were given to the journal on March 20. However, after asking Christian Jackowski, the magazine’s co-editor-in-chief, this is simply untrue. The journal only received statistical data from the authors that were insufficient for the examination. Kai-Uwe Goss also claims to be in possession of a fake video that proves the manipulation. The video is available to the university, which, according to Goss, is not interested in it.

It fits into this picture that the university has not yet contacted the journal. In her own exam, which was completed in May 2020, she did not identify any scientific misconduct and Woidtke received her doctorate in October 2020. But how did she come to her exonerating judgment if she did not have the relevant data at all, yes, she did not even ask for it, as it turns out when this newspaper asked?

Even the refusal to disclose the primary data is in principle scientific misconduct, which the university seems to be of as little interest as the serious examination of the allegations itself, although in addition to the violation of scientific rules, it is also about avoiding judicial misjudgments. Woidtke’s controversial expertise could lead to people being wrongly punished. That alone should be reason enough for the university to clear up the allegations quickly. The matter is dealt with on several levels, it is said from there in a nebulous manner.