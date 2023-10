This Tuesday (31), French President Emmanuel Macron received the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Paris | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL

French anti-terrorism police shot a woman who allegedly threatened passengers at a train station in Paris this Tuesday (31).

To the British broadcaster BBCa police source stated that officers responded to an incident at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand train station, where a woman, who was wearing a full veil, allegedly threatened to blow herself up.

According to authorities who participated in the operation, several transport users notified the police that the suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar”, an Arabic expression that means “God is greater”, but which came to be used by the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) before its attacks.

Authorities also said the woman ignored police orders before she was shot. After the episode, the station had to be evacuated.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran stated that the suspect already had a conviction for threatening military personnel who were participating in one of the phases of Operation Sentinel, created in 2015 in the country in order to combat terrorism.

According to the French government, two investigations were opened to investigate the case: one into the woman’s actions and another to analyze whether the use of a firearm by the authorities was justified.

The new threats in Europe occur amid increased tensions in the Middle East, in the face of Israel’s war against the terrorist group Hamas, which controls Gaza. Since then, several episodes of threats have been recorded.