The CDMX prosecutor’s office makes public today that it arrested a subject named Saúl ‘N’, alleged murderer of the mother of victim Derek Trejo, who was found dead in a hotel a few days ago.

According to information in various media provided by the authorities, the mother of Derek Trejo and a man had entered a hotel, the cameras recorded it, they were there for a few hours, then he left and hours later they found the woman lifeless.

The unfortunate event occurred on June 19. Derek Trejo’s mother was named Verónica de la Rosa and she was found dead in a hotel in Azcapotzalco.

The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office mentions on its official networks:

“Following up on the investigation into a femicide that occurred on June 17 in a building located in the Azcapotzalco municipality, agents of the Attorney General’s Office located and arrested Saúl ‘N’ in the Iztapalapa municipality, who is possibly related to the deprivation of the victim’s life.”

About the death of his mother, Derek Trejo On his social media he regrets what happened to his mother and says he is completely ‘devastated’:

“A week ago my mother was taken from me in the cruelest way. and vile that can exist and I swear to you that I hope to God that no one experiences the same situation that I am experiencing with my family.”

The influencer Derek Trejo She asks the authorities to do their job and find the person responsible for her mother’s murder, and asks for justice for her: “and for all the women who also leave home and never come back.”

Derek Trejo, who has many followers on social media, thanks them for their support during the terrible times he is experiencing due to the murder of his mother.