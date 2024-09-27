Ciudad Juárez.- A man who allegedly shot one to death and injured another on some walls in the México 68 neighborhood on Thursday night was arrested by municipal police.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesperson for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that police officers responded to a call received at the emergency number 911, where they reported a homicide on the streets General José María Heredia and Professor Elisa Griensen, for which units of the Poniente District to address the situation.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, the agents confirmed the existence of a man without vital signs and another man injured by a firearm, which is why they requested the presence of an ambulance so that the affected person could be rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported that the person responsible for shooting the two men was a subject who ran away after completing his objective.

In a matter of minutes, a person who met the characteristics provided in the complaint was arrested, who was approached and when a search was carried out, a 9 millimeter caliber cartridge was found, which is why he was detained.

This is Jesús Armando RS, 28 years old, who was placed at the disposal of the State Investigation Agency.