Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency, attached to the District Attorney’s Office of the Western Zone, arrested on the afternoon of Monday, August 12, within the term of flagrante delicto, Uriel Nolberto LP, 27 years old, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of homicide committed with a sharp weapon.

The ministerial investigations establish that the now detained man appears to be the alleged perpetrator of the attack against the lifeless male who was found on Sexta and Privada del Puente streets in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood, which occurred hours before.

The deceased, aged between 40 and 45, whose body remains at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service as unknown, had a stab wound on the left side of the abdomen.

Following up on the investigations into wilful homicide, the investigative agents detected a man on Independencia and Agustín Melgar streets in the Centro area who was wearing clothing with characteristics of the man who was involved in the events.

During the inspection, blood stains were observed on his hands and face, for which reason he was transferred to the facilities of the Western District Attorney’s Office to be placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Crimes against Life Investigation Unit.