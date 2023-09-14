Suspected murder in Oulu | A young woman was tortured to death – Those accused of murder covered their faces in court

Brute violence was directed at a completely defenseless, weakly built young person.

For four a person was required to be punished for murder on Thursday in Oulu district court. According to the prosecutor, the accused, three men and one woman aged 32-45, murdered a 19-year-old young woman in Oulu last November.

The defendants were also required to be punished for aggravated robbery and aggravated deprivation of liberty.

Those charged with murder were partially present in the courtroom. One, the accused woman, was present at the courthouse, but was prevented from the hearing due to her health. The other defendants sat disguised in beanies, scarves and hoods during the filming. Four people charged with murder have been in custody since their arrest.

According to the prosecutor, the acts were done in a particularly brutal and cruel manner. The acts were aimed at a completely defenseless young person with a slight build.

According to the prosecutor, the act was long-lasting and judging as a whole it must be considered outrageous. According to the prosecutor, it was about illegal debt collection.

The woman died after being the target of two very serious violent crimes within a short period of time.

In addition to those accused of murder, there are four other people in the indictment: three men and one woman. Three of them are charged with aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated robbery. One is charged with protecting an offender related to murder.

Victim was found in a private apartment in the Hiironen district on November 21, 2022. The woman had been dead for several days before she was found.

According to the prosecutor, the events started when three of the accused, two men and a woman, came to the victim’s apartment in Toppilaa to collect debts. They abused the victim by, among other things, kicking him with a high-heeled shoe and tied the victim with cable ties and handcuffs, covered his eyes with a cloth and burned his skin with tobacco.

In the apartment, they locked the bound and undressed victim in a cold shower and kept him there for at least an hour in total. The events were recorded on video.

The accused stole from the victim, among other things, a television and dishes, such as Moomin mugs. The victim also had to hand over his bank card and its identification number. They were also able to agree on a debt of three thousand euros as a condition for the violence to end.

Part of the amount, 2,100 euros, was paid by an outside person invited to the place. The money was divided among the three accused. The next day, an outsider paid the remaining 900 euros.

Murder according to the prosecutor, happened in another private apartment, where the victim was taken later. In this apartment located in the Hiironen district, four defendants, three men and one woman, together killed the frail victim.

According to the prosecutor, the settlement of debts started again with the apartment. The victim was required to hand over property. He was beaten, punched and kicked and strangled. At some point, the victim lost consciousness.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was tied up and a towel was placed in front of his mouth. The head was covered with a pillowcase and the victim was finally lifted into the divan drawer of the sofa. According to the indictment, all the accused were present at the time.

The victim’s cause of death was suffocation. He died while bound and covered in a box.

One of the accused ordered the other two to stay and watch over the victim. The defendants disposed of the artificial instruments and finally moved the victim to the bathroom. They sprinkled medicinal tablets around the victim to disguise the death as an overdose.

The body was found by an outsider. There were no others in the apartment at the time of discovery. The apartment where the woman was found belonged to one of the suspects in the crime complex.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was found to have a wide variety of injuries, including fractures and bruises. The victim also had a fractured hyoid bone, which was probably caused by strangulation.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants put the victim in a completely defenseless state and left him in a divan box. The killing was done in a particularly brutal and cruel way, considering that the method was humiliating and the victim was completely defenseless.

The prosecutor emphasized that one of the accused convinced the others to take part in the events. The prosecutor demands a life sentence for murder for all four. Three to four years in prison are required for the three other people guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated deprivation of liberty.

The prosecutor also demanded that the defendants’ military ranks be forfeited if the defendants are sentenced to at least two years in prison. Military ranks include sergeant, lieutenant and corporal.

An absolute prison sentence is required for the person accused of protecting a criminal. He hid the perpetrators and helped dispose of their phones.

The accused have largely denied the charges. Nor did they find the acts particularly cruel or brutal.

The alleged main perpetrator completely denied being there during the violent crimes. On the contrary, he claimed to have brought the woman to another apartment for safety. Another of the accused men also denies being there when the victim was moved to the box.

They considered the decisive factor to be that the woman accused of the murder sent one of them a message while they were away, stating that outsiders were not wanted in the apartment and that “the worst possible thing has happened” there.

The other accused of the murder deny that they have committed the acts and admit at most to assault. Some stated that they were in a situation where they could not have prevented the events due to intoxicants. For example, the defendants denied that a plastic bag was taped to the victim’s head or that a necktie was used to strangle.

One of the defendants held a woman born in 1983 who was accused of murder to be the main person responsible for the act. The man himself considered that he was asleep when the victim died.

In the story seven people were initially imprisoned on suspicion of the murder of a young woman or other crimes against women, such as aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated robbery.

For the four suspects, the crime was increased from manslaughter to murder. Some of those charged are already known to the police.

According to the police, the events in both apartments lasted less than a day. There were several days between the two sets of events.

According to the prosecutor, the persons were united by the use of intoxicants, their sale and related debt. The events started when the victim had left his drug addiction on November 11.

The lawyer for the victim’s representatives stated that the mother of the murdered woman had previously taken woolen socks and Donald Duck books to her daughter on a drug break. Next, the mother contacted her daughter on November 20, when it was her 19th birthday. In that connection, the mother found out that she is no longer in the care facility.

According to the parties involved, the bullying of the victim started when the woman who owed money on the first apartment had become jealous when her male friend had shown interest in the victim.

The lawyer reminded that all the means of violence used together or separately could have led to the victim’s death. These four defendants are responsible for this, and none of them tried in any way to prevent the acts.

The processing of the criminal record in the district court takes three weeks. Closing statements will be heard on October 4.