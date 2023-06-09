Suspected murder in Joensuu | This is now known about the death of a 4-year-old child

On Friday afternoon, the North Karelia district court arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murdering a child.

Thursday it was reported that the police are investigating a suspected homicide in Joensuu, the victim of which was a four-year-old child from Joensuu.

The death of a small child has shocked people widely. We put together what is known about the case now.

The child’s death is being investigated as a homicide

Police and first aid units were assigned to a private apartment in Rantakylä in Joensuu on the morning of Thursday, June 8. A lifeless 4-year-old child was found in the apartment.

The police arrested two people on Thursday morning, and the police did not suspect that other people were involved.

According to communications from the Eastern Finland police, one of the arrested persons had himself made a report to the authorities, on the basis of which they went to a private apartment, STT said.

On Friday, it was reported that the child’s death is being investigated as a murder. The murder is suspected to have happened between Wednesday and Thursday.

The police said on Friday that the child found dead had “significantly many external injuries”. Based on the injuries, the police suspect that the death was caused by external factors.

The child’s mother and stepfather are suspected of the murder

North Karelia On Friday afternoon, the district court arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murdering a 4-year-old child. They were imprisoned on probable cause, suspected of murder.

The arrested are the child’s 21-year-old mother and 25-year-old stepfather. They are a couple and live at the same address.

The imprisoned man has previously committed a small number of crimes, for example pickpocketing and theft.

Among the most serious crimes, the sentence for illegal threats in January is probably the most serious. During the dispute, the man had raised the blade of the rotary saw in a striking position against two other men and threatened to kill him.

HS is not aware that the imprisoned woman has a previous criminal record.

The deadline for indictment was set for October.

A 4-year-old child is suspected of being murdered in Rantakylä.

The suspected murder shocks the locals

Joensuu There was a shocked atmosphere in Rantakylä district.

“Of course, the parenting ability and the situation of the family in question are also worrying,” commented the executive director of Viadia Joensuu, who works as a diaconate Antti Kautto.

Kautto described Rantakylä as the largest and most multicultural of Joensuu’s neighborhoods. Many families with children live in the area.

“Infinitely sad matter”, said the parish priest of Rantakylä Ari Autio.

Due to the incident, a funeral service will be held at Joensuu church on Saturday at five in the evening.

The police have been silent on the details of the case. The lack of information also marks the mood of the locals.

“The cloud of ignorance is over us,” Autio said.